Giants suspend Apple for finale for 'detrimental' conduct

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - A day after Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins referred to him as a cancer, cornerback Eli Apple was suspended Wednesday by the New York Giants for the season finale against the Washington Redskins.
The Giants announced the suspension hours after Apple had participated in the practice. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo informed him of the suspension.
"We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team," Abrams said.
Collins never referred to Apple, the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2016, by name in a radio interview on Tuesday. However, he said only one cornerback on the team needed to grow up and later added, "But that first pick ... he's a cancer."
Collins apologized for the comments on Wednesday. He and Apple met separately with Spagnuolo and then all three talked.
Collins was not in the locker room after practice. Apple declined to speak with the media.
The suspension was announced several hours later.
Apple played in 11 games this season with seven starts. He had 49 tackles (41 solo) and eight passes defensed. Apple was inactive for four consecutive games, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10. He returned to action against Philadelphia on Dec. 17 and had a team-high nine tackles (seven solo).
Despite playing well against the Eagles, Apple only played on special teams last week. Brandon Dixon and Ross Cockrell each played all 68 defensive snaps at cornerback.
"The way the practices went last week, we felt that the two guys that we played practiced better with the group and that's why we went in that direction," Spagnuolo said.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>