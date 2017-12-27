Man accused of stealing ambulance ordered to undergo mental heal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of stealing ambulance ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

Police finally caught up with the stolen ambulance in Washington County. (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Police finally caught up with the stolen ambulance in Washington County. (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Joseph Prest (Source: News and Tribune) Joseph Prest (Source: News and Tribune)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a low-speed chase that crossed county lines will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Joseph Prest, 28, is accused of taking a Yellow Ambulance from the Clark Memorial Mental Health facility on Christmas Day.

In court Wednesday, a judge ordered Prest to be admitted back into that same facility for an evaluation.

Prest's attorney says his client is a veteran who suffers from PTSD.

"We're just trying to figure out how to help him," attorney Larry Wilder said. "Get himself back into a position where his thoughts are consistent and where his thought process doesn't result in you getting into an ambulance and driving away."

According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, Prest has been charged with theft and resisting law enforcement.

Mull says he will wait for the results of that mental evaluation to determine the next steps in this case.

