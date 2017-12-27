UofL-UK: Less star power than in recent years, but a rivalry win no less coveted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Friday game at 1 p.m.? No Rick Pitino? Only one team in the top 25?

What is this rivalry coming to?

Kentucky and Louisville meet at Rupp Arena in a game that feels like it's missing a little pizzazz this year.

But don't get it twisted; a win in the 51st meeting between the schools is no less coveted this season. Each side is trying to claim its first quality triumph of the year.

Kentucky, whose roster is again jammed with talented freshmen, is trying to figure out which of those youngsters is going to be the top cat come March. And Louisville, all tall and long and learning to play for interim coach David Padgett under tumultuous conditions, is pretty much aiming for the same.

The star power out on the floor Friday afternoon might not be the same as it has been in years past, but UK still has John Calipari prowling the sidelines, and UofL will bring an experienced team plenty familiar with the stakes associated with this in-state slugfest.

Kentucky (9-2) is expected to start five freshmen -- forwards Nick Richards, Kevin Knox and PJ Washington, as well as guards Quade Green and Hamidou Diallo. From Philadelphia, Green is the starter who grew up closest to the state of Kentucky.

The Cards (10-2) will start two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore. Guard Quentin Snider and forward Ray Spalding are both from Louisville. Forward Deng Adel, guard V.J. King and center Anas Mahmoud round out the starting five. UofL's starters combined have played in 11 of these games. They've got the obvious advantage in experience in this rivalry, so a hostile environment shouldn't rattle them.

Statistically, Kentucky is the better offensive team, but Louisville has the clear edge defensively. The younger Cats likely will feed off the Rupp energy, but if defense travels, don't expect the grown-ups in red to be too far off the pace.

UK fans still on holiday time have a great Friday ahead. If the basketball game ends at about 3 p.m., they need to wait only 90 minutes before the Cats kick off against Northwestern in the Music City Bowl.

UofL fans can watch their Cardinals play their season finale the next day, against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

UK returns to action Sunday, opening SEC play at home against Georgia at 6 p.m. UofL will take the rest of the weekend off before opening ACC action at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

