Convicted felon arrested after fleeing police in Paducah, KY

A Clinton, Kentucky man was arrested on several charges after he reportedly ran from officers in Paducah, Ky.

Mauricus S. Hayes, 35 was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police, and on warrants and a summons charging him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (PCP), trafficking in synthetic drugs and two counts of being a persistent felon.

Another man charged in connection with a drug round-up in late November has been arrested and faces additional charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Haynes was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Christmas Eve after he ran from officers in the same area where a drug investigation was conducted.

Dispatchers told officers that Haynes was at a restaurant/recording studio in the 700 block of Oscar Cross Boulevard, and that he was armed with a handgun.

Officers saw Haynes walking between 8th and 9th streets when they arrived. He ran when officers ordered him to stop. During a foot chase, Sgt. Wes Orazine saw Haynes throw a handgun. Other officers recovered the gun, a loaded .38-caliber revolver. Haynes was caught after a brief chase.

Haynes was arrested in 2014 on a charge of murder and was convicted of reckless homicide in 2015. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

Haynes also was served warrants and a summons charging him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (PCP), trafficking in synthetic drugs and two counts of being a persistent felon.

Haynes was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

The Paducah Police Department’s Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit received complaints about various criminal activity in the area.

After the investigation, a dozen more people were charged.

Sgt. Ryan Conn said those complaints included public drinking, loud music, drug use and sales, and fights. Arrests in the investigation began on Nov. 29. Several arrest warrants are still outstanding, and the investigation is continuing.

