Hit and run leads to rollover and 3 injured in Graves County, KY

The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision on the 17 mile maker of Purchase Parkway.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, at 2 p.m. on December 26, Richard Nail, 54, was driving northbound pulling a camper. Christopher Nail, 21, and Rachel Forbes, 20, were both passengers in the vehicle.

A dark grey car hit Nail's camper, causing Nail's vehicle to jackknife and roll over several times. Deputies say the driver of the dark grey car didn't stop and drove off.

Forbes had to be removed from the vehicle and was flown to an Evansville, Ind. hospital. Richard and Christopher Nail were treated at the scene.

According to witnesses, two males were in the other car and they saw Tennessee license plate 8B69V3.

The Union City Police Department eventually found and arrested Gary Moore, 34, on Dec. 27.

Moore will be taken to Graves County to charges of assault in the 1st degree, three counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, felony leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid, criminal mischief 1st degree and operating on a revoked/suspended license.

