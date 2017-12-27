Spike the beloved tortoise doing better this holiday season

The crack in Spike's shell will have to be continually repaired as he grows. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Spike is doing well this holiday season but he will never be the same. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A beloved tortoise who lives at Wayside Christian Mission is doing better since being run over by a car.

Spike nearly died in that accident in the parking lot of the homeless shelter a year and a half ago. He was rushed to Shively Animal Clinic in critical condition, with a broken shell and other injuries.

It's been a long road but Spike continues to improve. His caretakers say he is eating well and was going on longer walks when the weather was better.

Even so, Spike will never be completely the same.

"The crack itself - ya know some of the shell was missing. And it was repaired as best as possible but it will not grow back together like bones usually grow back together," Nina Moseley said. "So as he continues to grow, and that shell will continue to crack open a little, we'll have to keep having it repaired."

He still has years of growing ahead of him and Moseley says they are taking that day by day.

Spike is about 15 years old now. He could live to be 150 years old.

