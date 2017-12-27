Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomington North 77, Avon 54

Brownsburg 63, Columbus East 60

Central Christian 66, Indpls Irvington 59

Columbus East 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 61

Delaware Christian 44, Cisne, Ill. 41

Wes-Del 69, Tri 60

Edinburgh Tournament Seventh Place

Christel House Academy 70, Medora 33

Fifth Place

Jac-Cen-Del 83, Trinity Lutheran 70

Third Place

Hagerstown 66, S. Decatur 63

Championship

Edinburgh 53, Indpls Lutheran 49

Highland Tournament First Round

Griffith 66, Hammond Morton 60

Highland 74, Whiting 61

Third Place

Hammond Morton 90, Whiting 73

Championship

Griffith 66, Highland 60

Mishawaka Marian Tournament First Round

LaPorte 70, Hammond Noll 66

Mishawaka Marian 67, Concord 37

Third Place

Hammond Noll 69, Concord 51

Championship

Mishawaka Marian 83, LaPorte 40

N. Daviess Classic First Round

Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 41

Brownstown 42, N. Daviess 29

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 81, Pike Central 51

Loogootee 57, Clay City 39

Noblesville Tournament First Round

Chesterton 63, Columbus North 44

Crown Point 73, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 33

Indpls Broad Ripple 58, Crown Point 46

Indpls Pike 57, Columbus North 40

Noblesville 96, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 42

Warren Central 69, Chesterton 47

Rich South Tournament

Leo, Ill. 74, Bowman Academy 54

Michigan City 61, Chicago (Clark), Ill. 36

Richmond Tournament

Portage 55, Seton Catholic 43

First Round

Connersville 54, Northwest HomeSchool 36

Indpls Attucks 61, S. Bend Adams 42

Indpls Cathedral 63, Day. Belmont, Ohio 50

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Franklin Central 45

Richmond 73, Indpls HomeSchool 65

Shelbyville 68, Indpls Lighthouse South 56

Tindley 93, Greensburg 70

Rushville Tournament First Round

Franklin 67, Rushville 53

Mooresville 62, Shenandoah 40

Consolation

Shenandoah 61, Rushville 45

Championship

Mooresville 51, Franklin 47

Summit Conference Tournament First Round

Ft. Wayne Concordia 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44, OT

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

Quarterfinal

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 40, Homestead 38

The BSN Classic

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 65, N. Vermillion 59

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 50

Fisher, Ill. 74, Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, OT

Watseka (coop), Ill. 58, N. Vermillion 43

Wabash Valley Classic

Owen Valley 56, S. Vermillion 47

Robinson, Ill. 66, Rockville 55

Sullivan 63, Northview 58

Consolation

Edgewood 61, Terre Haute South 56

Shakamak 52, W. Vigo 35

Quarterfinal

Linton 52, Cloverdale 47

Marshall, Ill. 61, Riverton Parke 39

Terre Haute North 65, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 64, New Castle 58

Bloomington South 54, Owen Valley 49

Carmel 65, Bedford N. Lawrence 53

Central Noble 60, LaVille 38

Crawford Co. 54, Henryville 37

Decatur Central 75, Indpls Manual 45

Elwood 67, Daleville 55

Glenn 55, New Prairie 17

Heritage Hills 39, Washington 35

Indpls Tech 48, Indpls Northwest 21

Lanesville 55, Madison Shawe 49

Lawrence North 75, Franklin Central 49

Leo 54, Garrett 29

Monroe Central 43, Eastern Hancock 23

Sheridan 60, Lapel 53

Springs Valley 49, Perry Central 43

Triton Central 77, Indpls Scecina 18

Vincennes 54, Bloomfield 39

Ben Davis Tournament

Indpls Ben Davis 63, S. Bend Washington 12

Indpls Ben Davis 44, Heritage Christian 43

Warren Central 61, Heritage Christian 58

Warren Central 73, S. Bend Washington 29

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Benton Central 47, Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 26

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 63, N. Vermillion 25

N. Vermillion 41, Westville, Ill. 36

Fairfield Tournament

Murphysboro, Ill. 56, N. Posey 39

N. Posey 72, Lawrenceville, Ill. 54

Frankln County Tournament

Guerin Catholic 50, Tipton 42

Indpls Chatard 54, Jennings Co. 52

Michigan City Marquette 53, Indpls Chatard 34

Michigan City Marquette 52, Jennings Co. 27

Pool Play Pool A

Franklin Co. 47, Tipton 38

Guerin Catholic 45, Franklin Co. 35

Tipton 50, Guerin Catholic 42

Greenfield-Central Tournament

Greenfield 47, Hauser 29

Winchester 100, Indpls Herron 10

Hanover Central Tournament First Round

Hanover Central 35, Griffith 34

Hobart 60, Whiting 47

Knox 61, Romeoville, Ill. 37

Munster 44, Lowell 35

Consolation

Romeoville, Ill. 54, Lowell 51

Whiting 52, Griffith 36

Semifinal

Hanover Central 29, Hobart 22

Knox 53, Munster 51

Lake Station Tournament First Round

N. Newton 46, Lake Station 44

River Forest 48, Calumet 46

Third Place

Calumet 44, Lake Station 40

Championship

River Forest 64, N. Newton 54

Lebanon Tournament

Lawrence Central 56, Lebanon 51

S. Vermillion 54, Lebanon 52

First Round

Lawrence Central 52, S. Vermillion 49

Libertyville Tournament

Libertyville, Ill. 51, Indpls HomeSchool 35

Monrovia Tournament First Round

Monrovia 54, Bethesda Christian 51

S. Putnam 64, University 53

Consolation

University 59, Bethesda Christian 52

Championship

S. Putnam 47, Monrovia 37

Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree

Floyd Central 61, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park, Ky. 53

Summit Conference Tournament First Round

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Ft. Wayne North 25

Ft. Wayne Snider 51, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21

Quarterfinal

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45

Twin Lakes Tournament First Round

Crown Point 60, Western 21

Indpls Cathedral 56, Twin Lakes 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Carroll (Flora) 21

Valparaiso 72, Logansport 51

Warsaw Tournament

Chesterton 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Warsaw 43, Mishawaka 28

Third Place

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Mishawaka 32

Championship

Chesterton 40, Warsaw 39

