Wednesday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloomington North 77, Avon 54
Brownsburg 63, Columbus East 60
Central Christian 66, Indpls Irvington 59
Columbus East 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 61
Delaware Christian 44, Cisne, Ill. 41
Wes-Del 69, Tri 60
|Edinburgh Tournament
|Seventh Place
Christel House Academy 70, Medora 33
|Fifth Place
Jac-Cen-Del 83, Trinity Lutheran 70
|Third Place
Hagerstown 66, S. Decatur 63
|Championship
Edinburgh 53, Indpls Lutheran 49
|Highland Tournament
|First Round
Griffith 66, Hammond Morton 60
Highland 74, Whiting 61
|Third Place
Hammond Morton 90, Whiting 73
|Championship
Griffith 66, Highland 60
|Mishawaka Marian Tournament
|First Round
LaPorte 70, Hammond Noll 66
Mishawaka Marian 67, Concord 37
|Third Place
Hammond Noll 69, Concord 51
|Championship
Mishawaka Marian 83, LaPorte 40
|N. Daviess Classic
|First Round
Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 41
Brownstown 42, N. Daviess 29
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 81, Pike Central 51
Loogootee 57, Clay City 39
|Noblesville Tournament
|First Round
Chesterton 63, Columbus North 44
Crown Point 73, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 33
Indpls Broad Ripple 58, Crown Point 46
Indpls Pike 57, Columbus North 40
Noblesville 96, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 42
Warren Central 69, Chesterton 47
|Rich South Tournament
Leo, Ill. 74, Bowman Academy 54
Michigan City 61, Chicago (Clark), Ill. 36
|Richmond Tournament
Portage 55, Seton Catholic 43
|First Round
Connersville 54, Northwest HomeSchool 36
Indpls Attucks 61, S. Bend Adams 42
Indpls Cathedral 63, Day. Belmont, Ohio 50
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Franklin Central 45
Richmond 73, Indpls HomeSchool 65
Shelbyville 68, Indpls Lighthouse South 56
Tindley 93, Greensburg 70
|Rushville Tournament
|First Round
Franklin 67, Rushville 53
Mooresville 62, Shenandoah 40
|Consolation
Shenandoah 61, Rushville 45
|Championship
Mooresville 51, Franklin 47
|Summit Conference Tournament
|First Round
Ft. Wayne Concordia 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44, OT
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
|Quarterfinal
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 40, Homestead 38
|The BSN Classic
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 65, N. Vermillion 59
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 50
Fisher, Ill. 74, Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, OT
Watseka (coop), Ill. 58, N. Vermillion 43
|Wabash Valley Classic
Owen Valley 56, S. Vermillion 47
Robinson, Ill. 66, Rockville 55
Sullivan 63, Northview 58
|Consolation
Edgewood 61, Terre Haute South 56
Shakamak 52, W. Vigo 35
|Quarterfinal
Linton 52, Cloverdale 47
Marshall, Ill. 61, Riverton Parke 39
Terre Haute North 65, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 51
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 64, New Castle 58
Bloomington South 54, Owen Valley 49
Carmel 65, Bedford N. Lawrence 53
Central Noble 60, LaVille 38
Crawford Co. 54, Henryville 37
Decatur Central 75, Indpls Manual 45
Elwood 67, Daleville 55
Glenn 55, New Prairie 17
Heritage Hills 39, Washington 35
Indpls Tech 48, Indpls Northwest 21
Lanesville 55, Madison Shawe 49
Lawrence North 75, Franklin Central 49
Leo 54, Garrett 29
Monroe Central 43, Eastern Hancock 23
Sheridan 60, Lapel 53
Springs Valley 49, Perry Central 43
Triton Central 77, Indpls Scecina 18
Vincennes 54, Bloomfield 39
|Ben Davis Tournament
Indpls Ben Davis 63, S. Bend Washington 12
Indpls Ben Davis 44, Heritage Christian 43
Warren Central 61, Heritage Christian 58
Warren Central 73, S. Bend Washington 29
|Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Benton Central 47, Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 26
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 63, N. Vermillion 25
N. Vermillion 41, Westville, Ill. 36
|Fairfield Tournament
Murphysboro, Ill. 56, N. Posey 39
N. Posey 72, Lawrenceville, Ill. 54
|Frankln County Tournament
Guerin Catholic 50, Tipton 42
Indpls Chatard 54, Jennings Co. 52
Michigan City Marquette 53, Indpls Chatard 34
Michigan City Marquette 52, Jennings Co. 27
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Franklin Co. 47, Tipton 38
Guerin Catholic 45, Franklin Co. 35
Tipton 50, Guerin Catholic 42
|Greenfield-Central Tournament
Greenfield 47, Hauser 29
Winchester 100, Indpls Herron 10
|Hanover Central Tournament
|First Round
Hanover Central 35, Griffith 34
Hobart 60, Whiting 47
Knox 61, Romeoville, Ill. 37
Munster 44, Lowell 35
|Consolation
Romeoville, Ill. 54, Lowell 51
Whiting 52, Griffith 36
|Semifinal
Hanover Central 29, Hobart 22
Knox 53, Munster 51
|Lake Station Tournament
|First Round
N. Newton 46, Lake Station 44
River Forest 48, Calumet 46
|Third Place
Calumet 44, Lake Station 40
|Championship
River Forest 64, N. Newton 54
|Lebanon Tournament
Lawrence Central 56, Lebanon 51
S. Vermillion 54, Lebanon 52
|First Round
Lawrence Central 52, S. Vermillion 49
|Libertyville Tournament
Libertyville, Ill. 51, Indpls HomeSchool 35
|Monrovia Tournament
|First Round
Monrovia 54, Bethesda Christian 51
S. Putnam 64, University 53
|Consolation
University 59, Bethesda Christian 52
|Championship
S. Putnam 47, Monrovia 37
|Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree
Floyd Central 61, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park, Ky. 53
|Summit Conference Tournament
|First Round
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Ft. Wayne North 25
Ft. Wayne Snider 51, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21
|Quarterfinal
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45
|Twin Lakes Tournament
|First Round
Crown Point 60, Western 21
Indpls Cathedral 56, Twin Lakes 40
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Carroll (Flora) 21
Valparaiso 72, Logansport 51
|Warsaw Tournament
Chesterton 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Warsaw 43, Mishawaka 28
|Third Place
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Mishawaka 32
|Championship
Chesterton 40, Warsaw 39
