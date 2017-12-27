Barret Avenue corridor heading for a revival in 2018

A vegan restaurant and brewery will go in where The Monkey Wrench used to be. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Businesses on Barret Avenue will have new neighbors in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nitty Gritty is funky, full of color, and after 18 years, it's managed to survive the test of time.

The vintage shop is now the oldest business on Barret Avenue.

"We've been able to hang in there," Amy Kunzler, the store's manager said. "But, we can tell a big difference in foot traffic since Lynn's has been gone."

Lynn's Paradise Cafe was the anchor of this once-busy corridor.

It shut down about five years ago and other establishments followed-suit.

"We were worried," Oscar Parsons, an employee at Artist and Craftsman Supply said.

However, it looks like the new year will mean new neighbors for Barret Avenue businesses.

"(We're) relieved," Parsons told us. "(We're) extremely excited. (It's) like a reprieve, like another breathe of fresh air coming in."

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint is moving into the old Lynn's Paradise Cafe location.

"It's so exciting to finally see some action," Kunzler said.

V-Grits, a vegan restaurant, and False Idol Brewers are taking the Monkey Wrench's spot on Barret.

The establishment will complement the new vegan coffee shop across the street.

"Like our food truck, we're going to have a lot of southern comfort food," Kristina Addington, co-owner of V-Grits said. "Stick to your ribs, healthy junk food if you will."

The beer is made in house.

"The work I'm doing, the recipes I'm making, it's to help revitalize that street, my neighborhood," Shawn Steele, the brewer, said. "I live just a few blocks away, so I've wanted to see that become something."

Amy Kunzler can't wait.

"Just the neighborhood kind of coming back to life," Kunzler said. "Which has been happening, but you know there's still some things to be done."

V-grits plans to open by April and Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint plans to open sometime in the middle of 2018.

