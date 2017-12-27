The Cards Enjoy Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAVE) The University of Louisville football team is officially in Jacksonville preparing to meet Mississippi State in the Taxslayer bowl on Saturday. UofL arrived in Florida on Monday and hit the ground running. Before leaving, head coach, Bobby Petrino explained to the media how tough bowl games are on the coaches. Defensive coordinator, Peter Sirmon agrees. "It's always a challenge. You know, every bowl game you're a part of, it's the transition of the guys leaving the locker room at our own practice fields, and coming down here and transitioning, but this is the second week we've been doing our game plan, so it's just a lot of touching some things up, and keeping the guys focused," said Sirmon.

It's not all business in the sunshine state for the Cards. On Wednesday, the team went to a local driving range. Last season's Heisman trophy winner, Lamar Jackson proved it takes more than athleticism to hit a golf ball. For many of the players, including Jackson, Florida is home. For senior defensive lineman, Drew Bailey, who grew up just outside of Jacksonville. It's a chance for many of his family members to see him play college football for the first time. "It's like a homecoming. Everyone coming to see you. Family that never came to a game before get to see you finally play. My grandfather and my grandmother coming, they never saw me play football before," said Bailey.



