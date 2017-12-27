Cats Turn Up the Heat in Nashville Practice

NASHVILLE, TN. (WAVE) The University of Kentucky football team started their bowl preparations in a familiar place, at Vanderbilt Stadium, home of their SEC rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Cats take on Northwestern on Friday in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. UK head coach, Mark Stoops says a win in this game would be huge as he continues to build this program. "I think it's very important to get the eighth victory. You know, each and every game is so important, so valuable when you're only guaranteed 12. So, getting the win would be good. Especially, with not ending the season the way we'd like. So, it would be real important to get out with a victory here," said Stoops.

UK took practice inside today at Vanderbilt to get away from the frigid temperatures in Nashville. This is the second straight bowl appearance for the Cats and they say they are focused on picking up their eighth win of the season. "Pay attention to more detail. Stepping up the technique. This our last bang. Last bang for a lot of guys, so try to give it all I got," said sophomore running back, Benny Snell Jr.



