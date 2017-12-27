Pike Central squares off against Fort Wayne in boys H.S. basketball

A mother in Oldham County is accused of providing alcohol and drugs to juveniles and engaging in a sexual act with a teenager.More >>
A mother in Oldham County is accused of providing alcohol and drugs to juveniles and engaging in a sexual act with a teenager.More >>
The incident was reported at Louisville Metro Public Works Road Maintenance Division, located at 617 Outer Loop, around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The incident was reported at Louisville Metro Public Works Road Maintenance Division, located at 617 Outer Loop, around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
We will remain below freezing once again with highs generally in the 20s.More >>
We will remain below freezing once again with highs generally in the 20s.More >>
Five years after Louisville staple Lynn's Paradise Cafe shut down, it looks like the Barret Avenue corridor will breathe new life in the new year.More >>
Five years after Louisville staple Lynn's Paradise Cafe shut down, it looks like the Barret Avenue corridor will breathe new life in the new year.More >>
It will likely take one year to transform the dilapidated building into New Albany's City Hall.More >>
It will likely take one year to transform the dilapidated building into New Albany's City Hall.More >>