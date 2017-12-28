Deputies looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. girl

The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.

Deputies say 14-year-old Brianna Bratcher of Bremen hasn't been seen since Wednesday night, and her family is concerned. She has light brown hair and brown eyes, and deputies say she has scars on her left arm.

Her family couldn't say what she might be wearing, but they say she could be in the Central City area.

If you see her or know anything, you're asked to call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office.

