Mother charged with sodomy; accused of providing alcohol, marijuana to juveniles

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A mother in Oldham County is accused of providing alcohol and drugs to juveniles and engaging in a sexual act with a teenager.

Anne Downing, 37, provided alcohol and marijuana to her son and other juveniles and engaged in oral sex with a 14-year-old, according to an arrest report.

The Oldham County Police Department began their investigation in mid-November after another parent and an Oldham County School Resource Officer notified them.

Anne Downing, 37, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 when police arrived at her home looking for a juvenile who was reported missing. Police smelled marijuana coming from the home. When they entered they saw several open bottles of alcoholic beverages. Several of the juveniles admitted to drinking the alcohol and claimed Downing gave them permission to do so. At the time Downing claimed she did not know the juveniles were smoking marijuana and drinking in her home because she drank several beers and went to bed.



After this event, Oldham County Police were notified of several incidents that occurred in late October and early November at Downing’s home on Manor Drive in Crestwood. Police said on at least three occasions Downing provided drugs and alcohol to several male juveniles. During one of these occasions, Downing is believed to perform a sexual act with one of the juveniles.



A detective with Oldham County Police interviewed the 14-year-old victim and other witnesses. The 14-year-old said Downing engaged in oral sex with him at her house. He also stated Downing provided him and Downing’s juvenile son with marijuana.



The detective also interviewed Downing who admitted to providing alcohol and marijuana to the victim and her son.



Oldham County Major Neil Johnson said investigating a case of this nature is rare for the Oldham County Police Department. Police said Downing also engaged in several sexually explicit conversations on social media with the juveniles.



Downing was taken into custody on Dec. 27 and charged with sodomy third degree, four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, six counts of unlawful transaction with a minor third degree, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.



Downing bailed out of the Oldham County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

