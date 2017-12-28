Pacers procure Poythress

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana Pacers have signed former Wildcat Alex Poythress to a contract.

The team announced the deal via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Alex Poythress to a contract. @AlexTheGreat22 has been a two-way player this season, splitting time between us and @TheMadAnts. He will no longer be a two-way player.https://t.co/Qdh0BppqWD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2017

Poythress averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in six games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

Before entering the NBA, Poythress played for Kentucky. His former coach, John Calipari, expressed his congratulations on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

Couldn’t be more proud of @AlexTheGreat22 and his competitive spirit and fight. He’s fought his way into the league just like @DakariJohnson, @DrewRoc5 and others. That’s what I love about the G-League. It gives players that opportunity to find themselves — or prove themselves. https://t.co/ccYKyUQxaj — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 28, 2017

The Pacers are 19-16 this season.

