Pacers procure Poythress

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana Pacers have signed former Wildcat Alex Poythress to a contract.

The team announced the deal via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Poythress averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in six games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

Before entering the NBA, Poythress played for Kentucky. His former coach, John Calipari, expressed his congratulations on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

The Pacers are 19-16 this season.

