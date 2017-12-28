Louisville woman arrested for package theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested on Thursday for stealing packages from front porches.

Police said 33-year-old Jessica Klinglesmith was captured on camera getting out of her car and taking two packages from two different homes.

The surveillance video revealed that Klinglesmith was part of a two-person package theft operation.

The car used for the thefts was Klinglesmith's registered vehicle. Police located the suspect at her home.

After detectives read Klinglesmith her Miranda rights she gave a full confession. Klinglesmith said she was the passenger in the vehicle and that the driver drove her to the locations where the thefts took place.

Klinglesmith said she was paid 10 dollars per package, and that the driver of the car gave her an extra five dollars. She was given a total of $25 for the two packages she stole.

She is facing two counts of theft of mail matter.

