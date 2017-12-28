Serial Subway robber arrested

Blain Pittman was charged in connection with the robbery of three Subway restaurants. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man connected with a string of robberies at Subway restaurants on Thursday.

Blain Cordell Pittman, 18, was charged with three counts of robbery stemming from three separate incidents at three separate Subway restaurants.

Police said Pittman acted in complicity with others who jumped over the Subway counters and demanded the business' cash.

The incidents occurred on November 29, December 8 and December 12.

The suspect admitted to his involvement in all three robberies after being read his Miranda rights.

