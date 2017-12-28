Kentucky prepares for clash of the Wildcats in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats will have their work cut out for them when they meet another pack of Wildcats in Friday's Music City Bowl.

Kentucky (7-5) will meet the Big Ten's Wildcats, No. 21 Northwestern University (9-3).

UK is building on some positive program momentum, finishing with seven wins for the second year in a row. That's the first time Kentucky's had back-to-back seven-win season since 2008-09.

>>CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports Stories

Kentucky will have a home field advantage of sorts, with its bowl game located just three hours down the road and Big Blue Nation showing out in big numbers for past Kentucky athletic events in the Music City.

Sophomore running back Benny Snell looks to continue his dominant season. Snell was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and second-team by the coaches after a season in which he recorded 18 rushing TD's, and more than 1,000 yards.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cats turn up the heat in Nashville practice

+ Full list of college football bowl games

+ UofL-UK: Less star power than in recent years, but a rivalry win no less coveted

NU has some experience facing powerful backs, namely Penn State's Saquon Barkley. In its game against Penn State, Northwestern held Barkley to 16 carried for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Northwestern finished the season on a seven-game win streak, and with a win on Friday could win back-to-back bowl games for the first time in school history.

NU leads the series 1-0.

The game kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Kentucky is 7.5 underdogs.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.