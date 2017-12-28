Joy to the World! I'm the WAVE 3 News Fantasy Football Champ!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Fantasy Football Champion. That certainly has a good ring to it.

For the second straight season a member of the sports department has claimed that prestigious title.

In 2016 it was Kendrick Haskins and this year, yours truly, but it was not without plenty of stress.

No, I did not win the title on the Eagles last second defensive touchdown, a play that decided many leagues. I won it on Jake Elliott's 48 yard field goal with :22 seconds left in the game.

I started Monday with an eight point cushion and Martavis Bryant playing for Pittsburgh, Alshon Jeffrey and Elliott for the Eagles. My competition, William Joy, had just one player, DeAndre Hopkins for the Texans. I liked my chances, but didn't want to get too confident.

I had built my lead with a little luck as well. On Sunday I noticed on Twitter at about 11:57 a.m. that Emmanuel Sanders was not playing for the Broncos, so I scrambled to fill that wide receiver slot. The only receiver on my bench was DeSean Jackson of Tampa Bay. He was also out. At 11:59 a.m. I hit the waiver wire and picked up the highest scoring wide receiver available, Copper Kupp, of the LA Rams.

Kupp ended up with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. A nice compliment to my Rams running back, Todd Gurley, who rushed for 118 yards and caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two scores. All in the Rams 27-23 win over William Joy's beloved Titans.

I digress, so anywho, I went into Monday with a lead but some work to do.

Then Hopkins made what might have been the catch of the year, a tipped ball to himself for a touchdown, points that gave Joy a slight lead heading into Monday Night Football. I just needed Jeffrey to catch a few passes or for Elliott to kick a few field goals and the trophy would be mine.

Jeffrey, who entered the game with 56 catches for 781 yards and 9 touchdowns, did not catch a single pass. The wind and Nick Foles poor play had me on the edge of the couch. As for Elliott, he missed a 33 yard field goal just before the half. So at halftime, I had 0 points from those two.

Elliott made it interesting with a 35 yard field goal with 2:13 left in the third quarter to get me within less than a point of the title.

The Eagles offense struggled to even get a first down, and the Raiders had the ball in the final minute, in a 10-10 tie. Then Ronald Darby made the play to save my season. His interception with :57 seconds left gave the Eagles the ball and some decent field position. Foles actually completed a few passes and then Elliott drilled the game-winner.

I'm not sure how much the check is that I have coming my way, but I earned it. Sitting through that entire Monday night game was worth something. The final score 124.56-120.60. William Joy's screams could be heard all the way from Kansas City.

