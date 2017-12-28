Murray State over Eastern Illinois 80-52

Murray State men's basketball team hosted the Eastern Illinois Panthers for their OVC opener at the CFSB Center on Dec. 28. The Racers beat EIU 80-52.
Guard Jonathan Stark led the Racers with 21.
The Racers next play SIU Edwardsville in Murray on Dec. 30. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Murray is now 9-3 on the season.
