Moped driver dies following crash on Shelbyville Road

An accident involving a Mustang and a moped sent one victim to UofL Hospital and slowed traffic along busy Shelbyville Road on Thursday night. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A moped driver died following a crash on Shelbyville Road.

The accident was reported in the 8900 block of Shelbyville Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro police spokesman Lamont Washington.

Washington said the driver of another vehicle merged and hit the back of the moped, which caused the moped driver to go through the windshield of the other vehicle.

The moped driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

No charges are expected to be filed.

