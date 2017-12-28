Moped driver killed in crash on Shelbyville Road identified

An accident involving a Mustang and a moped sent one victim to UofL Hospital and slowed traffic along busy Shelbyville Road on Thursday night. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The moped driver killed in a crash on Shelbyville Road has been identified.

The accident was reported in the 8900 block of Shelbyville Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro police spokesman Lamont Washington.

The coroner identified the moped driver as Nicholas Allen Mazurowski, 20.

Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson said on Saturday evening that police had located the victim's mother.

Washington said the driver of another vehicle merged and hit the back of the moped, which caused the moped driver to go through the windshield of the other vehicle.

Mazurowski was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. No charges are expected to be filed.

Mazurowski had a Florida ID on him at the time of the wreck with a Port Saint Lucie address listed.

