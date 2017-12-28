Moped rider in critical condition after being struck by car on Shelbyville Road

An accident involving a Mustang and a moped sent one victim to UofL Hospital and slowed traffic along busy Shelbyville Road on Thursday night. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person on a moped was rushed to University Hospital after he was struck by a car on a busy stretch of Shelbyville Road on a cold Thursday night in Louisville's east end.

The man was in critical condition upon arriving at UofL, an LMPD spokeswoman confirmed.

MetroSafe said the accident happened in the 8900 block of Shelbyville Road at approximately 8:55 p.m.

EMS responded to the scene, which was left partly closed to traffic as police officers investigated.

The driver of a Mustang rear-ended the moped rider; it's not clear if the victim was wearing a helmet.

