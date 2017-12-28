Dan Johnson's widow gets GOP nomination for 49th District

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rebecca Johnson, the wife of the late Dan Johnson, received the Republican nomination for the 49th District on Thursday night, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Johnson killed himself this month following allegations that he molested a teen girl many years ago.

His wife blamed his suicide on the media and announced she would run for his seat.

She'll face Democrat Linda Belcher, whom Dan Johnson defeated for the seat last year, in a special election on Feb. 20.

