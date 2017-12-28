Dan Johnson's widow gets GOP nomination for 49th District

The driver of a Mustang rear-ended the moped rider; it's not clear if the victim was wearing a helmet.More >>
Ervin Hunt and his family have no heat in their apartment, so they're doing exactly what fire officials say every winter not to do.
Police determined Andrew Horine pocketed money from at least 14 bond accounts, totaling more than $7,500.
All locations will be in the teens on Friday morning, averaging about five degrees warmer than it was Thursday morning.
Rebecca Johnson, the wife of the late Dan Johnson, received the Republican nomination for the 49th District on Thursday night, WAVE 3 News has learned.
