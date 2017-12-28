Cards and Cats set to meet for the first time since 2001 without Pitino on sidelines

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - A banner with his name hangs from the rafters at Rupp Arena, but tomorrow UofL and UK will play a game without Rick Pitino on the sidelines for the first time since January of 2001.

Pitino has coached either the Cats or Cards in 27 of the last 31 meetings.

He coached UK from 1988-97 and UofL from 2001-17.

"At the end of the day, to me, it's all about the kids on the floor," UofL interim head coach David Padgett said. "It's not about David Padgett versus John Calipari, it's not about any of that. It's all about the guys on the floor, the players who are playing in the game."

John Calipari agreed, saying "For us, my guys, if you ask them, I don't think they'd, knowing my guys, they don't even know, they may go into the game, where is he?"

Calipari enjoyed an 8-2 record against Pitino in UofL-UK match ups.

The Cats lead the all-time series 34-16, including 18 wins in 23 meetings in Lexington.

