Jacksonville State rolls in OVC opener, beats EKU 76-58

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Marlon Hunter scored 20 points, Norbertas Giga had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jacksonville State beat Eastern Kentucky 76-58 on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Hunter was 8 of 14 from the field and Giga was 4-of-9 shooting. Jason Burnell added 11 points for Jacksonville State (10-4), which has won three of its last four games.

Zach Charles led Eastern Kentucky (6-8) with 13 points. DeAndre Dishman and Nick Mayo added 11 points apiece.

Jacksonville State opened the game on a 17-2 run and built a 32-14 halftime advantage. Hunter scored nine points and Giga added eight while Eastern Kentucky shot 18 percent from the floor and missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts in the first half. The Gamecocks stretched their lead to 25 points with 10 minutes left.

