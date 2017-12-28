Jail employee stole bond money intended for inmates, police say - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jail employee stole bond money intended for inmates, police say

Andrew Horine is accused of stealing bond money intended for inmates at the jail that used to employ him.

(WAVE) - The tables have turned for a former Jefferson County (Indiana) Jail employee.

Andrew Horine, 33, is accused of stealing bond money intended for inmates.

Police determined he pocketed money from at least 14 bond accounts, totaling more than $7,500.

The former jail commander is now charged with official misconduct, theft and obstruction of justice.

