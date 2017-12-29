Man shot, killed in Grayson Co

The shooting was reported in the 4300 block of Grayson Springs Road at 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot inside of a Grayson County home.

The shooting was reported in the 4300 block of Grayson Springs Road at 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2017 Roundup

Joe Houchin, 46, who lives at the home, was taken into custody.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.