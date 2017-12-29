How to prevent your holiday hangover: Plan ahead

Know how alcohol affects your body so you can avoid a holiday hangover. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Don't let that holiday hangover bring you down.

If you understand what can make you feel bad, you can counter the effects.

First, hydrate.

When you drink alcohol, you’ll probably notice that you make more trip to the bathroom.

That's because alcohol suppresses the natural production of an antidiuretic hormone that keeps us from peeing too much.

Losing too many fluids will dehydrate you and effect your recovery.

Electrolyte-rich water is a good choice in between alcoholic beverages. Regular water’s a good option too, if you can’t get the other.

Protect yourself against losing essential minerals like potassium, that's critical for fighting fatigue.

So, eat a banana or any potassium-rich food after drinking.

Don't drink on an empty stomach.

Eating first will slow the alcohol from being absorbed by the body too fast.

Alcohol affects every organ in the body, so moderation is key.

If you want to stay in the moderate range, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no more than one alcoholic drink a day for women and no more than two a day for men.

For the record, one drink is equivalent to 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or a shot glass of 80-proof liquor.

Happy New Year!

