Woman found dead inside vehicle, foul play suspected

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Foul play is suspected in the death of a woman who was found shot inside of a vehicle.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Strawberry Lane around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

