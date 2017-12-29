Louisville author Sue Grafton dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Mystery author Sue Grafton has died at the age of 77.

Grafton died Thursday evening, according to family friend Steve Bass.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Grafton, a Louisville native, was best known for her “alphabet” series featuring her character Kinsey Millhone.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement on Grafton's death via Twitter.

The world has lost a great talent and prolific author in Sue Grafton — and in Louisville we have lost a citizen, friend, neighbor, a master gardener and hometown hero. Her legacy will live on through her words, which will entertain and thrill readers for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Lc4xLXnjiP — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 29, 2017

Her last book in the series “Y is for Yesterday” was released in August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.