Louisville author Sue Grafton dies at 77

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Sue Grafton with her husband Steven Humphrey (Source: Steve Bass) Sue Grafton with her husband Steven Humphrey (Source: Steve Bass)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Mystery author Sue Grafton has died at the age of 77.

Grafton died Thursday evening, according to family friend Steve Bass.

Grafton, a Louisville native, was best known for her “alphabet” series featuring her character Kinsey Millhone.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement on Grafton's death via Twitter.

Her last book in the series “Y is for Yesterday” was released in August.

