Hundreds of books donated to children's hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patients at Norton Children's Hospital have hundreds of new books thanks to Holly's Haul.



Holly's Haul is a donation drive named after a 6-year-old cancer survivor.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, Holly is now in remission. Her family wanted to give back to the hospital, so they held a book drive.\

The group delivered more than 600 books just in time for Christmas.

Lacie Ingle who collected books said, “They need a chance for escape, you know. So like giving them the chance to find their escape is a good thing. It just makes me happy because you know it’s the time of year of joy and happiness. So you just got to give them something to be happy about.”



Holly's Haul also made a book donation during the summer.



Holly’s mother is now working on organizing a 5K to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

