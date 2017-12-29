Frigid temps keeping people in on New Year's Eve

Many said they plan on staying in New Year's Eve due to the low temperatures. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Staying in on New Year's Eve is the preferred choice in WAVE Country.

A WAVE 3 News Facebook poll said most people planned on staying indoors.

The same was true when folks were interviewed around Louisville.

"No, we are staying in where it's nice and warm. Going to cook some good dinner and watch some movies and have some fun. Not going out in the cold," Louisville resident Colleen Quinter said.

Louisvillian Brian Judd agreed.

"No, I'm staying at home where it's nice and warm and watch it all on TV," Brian Judd said.

His daughter Caitlin Judd said she'll be staying in too on New Year's Eve to watch the ball drop.

Others planned on hosting a New Year's Eve party so they don't have to go out in the cold.

"Every year we throw a big party with our extended family," said Rio Velasco. "It's a little cold, we're probably going to stay huddled up in the house."

But just because folks said they don't plan on venturing out in the cold, doesn't mean Louisville New Years Eve parties will be any less crowded.

The single digit temps didn't stop ticket sales for the big bash at Mellwood Arts Center.

"We're ready for the cold," Ali Hoge of the Mellwood Arts Center said. "The event is actually pretty much sold out. I have had a few phone calls asking if there is going to be a coat check. There will be, so no need to worry about that, and we have plenty of parking right by the event so you wont have to walk blocks to get there."

A spokesperson for the Galt House said their James Bond themed New Years Eve party is sold out too.

For some, the decision wasn't based on the cold.

"If I do go out, it will be a small gathering. If I don't go out, I'll be working for the ride share companies and getting people where they need to go," Alphaeus Green said.

