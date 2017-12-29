Coroner releases name of man killed in Henderson Co. house fire

Henderson, Spottsville, and Reed fire department's were called to the fire on Cheatham Road (WFIE)

The name of the man who died in a fire in Henderson County on Friday has been released.

Coroner Bruce Farmer said Monday the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Ben Grogan. Farmer says the preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.

Several different fire departments responded to the fire at Grogan's home in the 800 block of Cheatham Road in Reed after someone noticed flames while conducting a welfare check.

The friend, who was conducting the welfare check, spoke with Grogan nearly two hours before the fire started. Around 2 p.m., the friend, Tom Heltsley of Reed, tried contacting Grogan but was unable to reach him.

"He called me about an hour and a half before I came over," Heltsley told our photographer on the scene.

Heltsley says he realized something was terribly wrong when he felt the front door was too hot to touch.

"I looked in the window. Couldn't see anything expect blackness. I saw smoke coming out of the gutter and the back of the house and called the fire department," Heltsley said.

Authorities say Grogan was found inside the home deceased.

Officials with the coroner's office said no foul play is suspected.

Henderson, Spottsville, and Reed fire departments respond this fire.

