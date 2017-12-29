Goodwill plans to knock down Shelbyville Rd. apartments to build new location

Goodwill says its current St. Matthews location is not ideal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Some Beechwood Village residents are concerned about the plan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Three buildings of the Cherry Apartments would be knocked down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is the store Goodwill would like to build on the site of the current Cherry Apartments in Beechwood Village. (Source: Goodwill)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For almost 20 years, Goodwill in St. Matthews has done what they can with the space they have. The store, on Shelbyville Road near Hubbards Lane, has its downfalls.

Unlike other Goodwill locations, there is no donation drive-thru.

"Those numbers go up dramatically when we are able to provide a better experience," Goodwill spokeswoman Heather Hise said.

Hise says the current set up at their leased building in St. Matthews is confusing. When the opportunity arose to purchase a property across the street they thought about their shoppers and donors.

"They are the ones that allow us to carry out our employment and training programs for Kentuckians," Hise said.

In 2017, Goodwill hired over 3,000 individuals who could not find employment.

They hope to employ more at a new store across the street at the Cherry Apartments in Beechwood Village. The plan is to knock down three apartment buildings to build a new Goodwill location.

"Goodwill appears willing and able to go above and beyond to meet residents' requests," Beechwood Village Mayor Brandon Jaggers said.

Goodwill closed on one building, but needs to rezone the other two to continue with the new store. Mayor Jaggers says the rezoning process could take up to a year and half.

Goodwill says they initiated contact with their current tenants through a letter to explain what is next.

"We intend to refund the rent that is paid to us during this time that we are their landlord," Hise said.

Hise says Goodwill does not want to be a landlord and hopes the refund will help with relocation fees.

But not everyone in the small city of Beechwood Village is on board with the project. The city is described as "an oasis of tranquility among the metropolitan hustle and bustle," on its website. A homeowner nearby is thinking about his own property.

"Anything that will add more traffic is a top concern for me," Dave Russo said.

Russo lives on Marshall Drive. He attended prior meetings and was told an entrance to the new Goodwill would not be located on his street.

There will be future meetings for Beechwood Village residents to attend, and change won't come too soon.

"We don't anticipate starting any work at the site until late summer or early fall of 2018," Hise said.

The previous owner of the Cherry Apartments, Debbie Holloway, says she did not plan to sell, but was approached by a developer.

A current tenant told WAVE 3 News off camera he is not concerned about moving but he does not represent the feelings of most of his neighbors.

No word yet on what the current Goodwill location would be after the move.

