Christmas tree disposal dates, locations

Christmas trees should be recycled before they dry out and become a fire hazard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During the week of Tuesday, December 26, Metro Louisville residents can set out their trees and greenery on regular trash collection days for curbside pickup.

Trees cannot be in plastic bags, and all lights and decorations must be removed.

There are also three drop-off sites. Two sites will recycle the tree into mulch, but residents need to bring a container for the mulch. Those sites include the East District Recycling Center on Hubbards Lane and the Southwest Government Center on Dixie Highway. The Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue is a tree drop-off site only.

Dates

Hubbards Lane and Dixie Hwy sites

December 26 – 29, January 2

Waste Reduction Center

Through January 31

Hours

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drop off locations

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane (Bring containers to take home fresh mulch.)

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway (Bring containers to take home fresh mulch.)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue (Tree drop-off only. Mulch is not available at this location.)

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also issued a reminder to dispose of Christmas trees safely. The statement said Recycle Indiana has a statewide list where residents can locate disposal options in there area at http://bit.ly/INSolidWasteManagement.

