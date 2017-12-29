KY terrorism suspect reaches plea deal

A Kentucky woman, Marie Antoinette Castelli of Maysville, was charged with terrorism-related activities. (Source: Boone County Jail)

MAYSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman facing terrorism-related charges reached a plea agreement with investigators on Friday, officials said.

Marie Antoinette Castelli, 57, said she will plead guilty in March.

Investigators said she posted the names, addresses and photos of people on her Facebook page and called for ISIS members to execute them.

Documents also showed that Castelli was a member of a Facebook group that supported ISIS.

She was arrested near her Maysville home in 2016 and has been in federal custody since.

Castelli is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2018.

