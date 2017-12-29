LG&E, KU send trucks, crews to help Puerto Rico turn the lights back on

LG&E and KU sent trucks to help Puerto Rico restore power. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company mobilized on Friday to help Puerto Ricans get their electricity back.

LG&E said the utility vehicles, which included bucket trucks, left from Louisville and Lexington on Friday morning and were driven to a port in Norfolk, Virginia.

During the first week of the new year, the vehicles will be loaded onto a barge and shipped out to Puerto Rico, officials said.

About 30 LG&E and KU employees drove the 24 vehicles to the port in Virginia, according to a statement from LG&E.

"We're going to take like a fleet of 24 to 25 trucks total. We do have other vehicles we're taking. We have all terrain vehicles, back yard machine, air compressors, things we need to get the job done," Operations Group Leader Keith Holeman said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Fire captain retires after 35 years protecting Jeffersonville

+ MUGSHOTS: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects

+ Hundreds of books donated to children's hospital

LG&E and KU joined several other utility companies in the United States in a mission to restore power in Puerto Rico. The effort is being coordinated by the Edison Electric Institute and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

Puerto Rico's power was knocked out by Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island.

Crews are expected to begin work in Puerto Rico on January 15. The mission is expected to last approximately 9 weeks.

LG&E and KU said Kentucky customers are always the utilities' top priority, and that both companies have ensured there are ample resources on hand for Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.