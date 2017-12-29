LG&E, KU send trucks, crews to help Puerto Rico turn the lights back on

When officers arrived, they found the woman had a gunshot wound.More >>
When officers arrived, they found the woman had a gunshot wound.More >>
A reminder for anyone heading out this holiday weekend, Safe Ride Kentucky is offering $10,000 worth of free rides.More >>
A reminder for anyone heading out this holiday weekend, Safe Ride Kentucky is offering $10,000 worth of free rides.More >>
According to court records, Stevie Jarvis and three other males confronted the inmate after he returned from court, accusing him of being a snitch.More >>
According to court records, Stevie Jarvis and three other males confronted the inmate after he returned from court, accusing him of being a snitch.More >>
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in Kentucky, with teens in some parts of southern Indiana. A few flurries and even a patch or two of freezing drizzle can be expected overnight in some areas.More >>
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in Kentucky, with teens in some parts of southern Indiana. A few flurries and even a patch or two of freezing drizzle can be expected overnight in some areas.More >>
The store sits in front of Mall Saint Matthews, in a heavily traveled area of Shelbyville Road.More >>
The store sits in front of Mall Saint Matthews, in a heavily traveled area of Shelbyville Road.More >>