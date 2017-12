The Latest: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at California office

(Basileus Zeno via AP). This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in a business in Southern California (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men before turning the gun on himself.

Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson says officers found the gunman and one victim dead when they arrived on Friday.

They learned that a third victim had already driven himself to a hospital. There was no further word on his condition.

Johnson says police didn't fire any shots. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

4:50 p.m.

The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

4:40 p.m.

Police say a shooting at a business in Southern California has left at least two people dead, including the gunman.

Long Beach police on Friday called the shooting "workplace violence." They said on Twitter that it has become a murder investigation, and that the suspect is also dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any more victims.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police didn't specify what kind of business it is.

4:15 p.m.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn't elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

