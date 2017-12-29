Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Indiana Math and Science Academy 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 45
Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 51, N. Vermillion 46
|Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament
|Consolation
Bellmont 67, Lighthouse CPA 59
Indpls Scecina 76, Leo 65
Merrillville 51, Columbia City 36
Norwell 60, Whitko 53
|Semifinal
Lake Central 63, New Haven 55
|11th Place
Lighthouse CPA 78, Whitko 68
|Ninth Place
Norwell 65, Bellmont 35
|Columbus Christian Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool B
Horizon Christian 51, Cannelton 48
|Delphi Tournament
|First Round
N. Montgomery 72, Rossville 57
|Highland Tournament
|Seventh Place
Whiting 77, Hammond Gavit 75, OT
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 46, Eastern (Greentown) 44
|Lakeland Christian Classic
|Fifth Place
Lakeland Christian 63, Noble-Whitley Home School 48
|Lawrenceburg Tournament
|First Round
Centerville 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 47
Lawrenceburg 70, East Dayton Christian School, Ohio 26
Scott, Ky. 62, Triton Central 49
Union Co. 60, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 46
|Consolation
Triton Central 93, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 26
|Semifinal
Scott, Ky. 66, Centerville 42
|Lebanon Tournament
|Consolation
Greenfield 86, Indpls Herron 52
Heritage Christian 47, Indpls International 32
|Semifinal
Gary 21st Century 80, Lebanon 49
Michigan City Marquette 73, Kokomo 66
|Seventh Place
Indpls International 79, Indpls Herron 66
|Miami County Tournament
|Third Place
Caston 53, N. Miami 48
|Monrovia Tournament
|First Round
Brown Co. 54, Bethesda Christian 45
Greenwood Christian 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 42
Indian Creek 59, N. Putnam 46
Monrovia 45, S. Putnam 30
|N. Daviess Classic
|Consolation
Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38
|North Central Classic
Ev. Bosse 66, Indpls N. Central 61
McCutcheon 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 59
|North Daviess Classic
|Consolation
S. Knox 63, Clay City 50
|North Decatur Tournament
|First Round
N. Decatur 58, Rising Sun 56, 2OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Yorktown 51
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|First Round
Crawford Co. 55, Perry Central 40
Heritage Hills 71, N. Harrison 41
S. Spencer 60, Boonville 51
Tell City 46, Corydon 18
|Richmond Tournament
|Consolation
Portage 49, Indpls Park Tudor 44
S. Bend Adams 66, Indpls HomeSchool 54
Shelbyville 61, Indpls Attucks 58
|Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 63, Connersville 46
Indpls Tindley 63, Richmond 60
|15th Place
Northwest HomeSchool 58, Seton Catholic 39
|13th Place
Indpls Lighthouse South 64, Franklin Central 55
|Ninth Place
Greensburg 84, S. Bend Adams 73
|Fifth Place
Shelbyville 84, Portage 51
|South Ripley Tournament
|First Round
E. Central 54, Northeastern 24
Hauser 70, Rock Creek Academy 54
Jennings Co. 77, Indpls Chatard 66, OT
Whiteland 67, S. Ripley 45
|Springs Valley Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
W. Washington 53, New Washington 20
|Pool B
Paoli 84, Martinsville Tabernacle 45
|Tri-West Tournament
|First Round
Beech Grove 50, New Palestine 42
Tri-West 57, Decatur Central 46
|Third Place
Decatur Central 83, New Palestine 65
|Championship
Beech Grove 46, Tri-West 44
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|First Round
Guerin Catholic 103, N. Knox 38
University 71, Eastern (Greene) 35
|Wawasee Tournament
|First Round
S. Bend St. Joseph's 64, Northridge 53
Wawasee 52, Knox 44
|Wheeler Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Morristown 87, Wheeler 55
Morristown 87, Union City 45
|Pool B
Lake Station 52, Hobart 49
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benton Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio vs. Woodlan, ppd.
Tri-County vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walled Lake Central, Mich. 47, Greenwood Christian 36
|Columbus North Tournament
|Consolation
Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32
Ev. North 47, Beech Grove 41
|Semifinal
Center Grove 50, Mooresville 29
Northwestern 70, Columbus North 54
|Fifth Place
Elkhart Central 40, Ev. North 32
|Third Place
Mooresville 61, Columbus North 59, OT
|Delphi Tournament
|First Round
Rossville 59, N. Montgomery 51
|East Central Tournament
|Semifinal
Jeffersonville 55, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 32
S. Ripley 54, E. Central 47, 2OT
|Seventh Place
Seymour 59, Rushville 46
|Fifth Place
Hamilton Hts. 56, Richmond 34
|Third Place
E. Central 34, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 31
|Eastern Greene Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Danville 80, Eastern (Greene) 23
Danville 54, Trinity Lutheran 33
Trinity Lutheran 70, Eastern (Greene) 24
|Pool B
Brownstown 59, Edgewood 34
Brownstown 57, N. Daviess 23
Edgewood 47, N. Daviess 32
|Pool C
Paoli 51, Clay City 24
S. Knox 50, Clay City 40
|Pool D
Forest Park 51, Riverton Parke 17
Owen Valley 59, Riverton Parke 16
|Edinburgh Tournament
|First Round
Edinburgh 40, Orleans 37, OT
Jac-Cen-Del 59, New Washington 32
|Consolation
New Washington 42, Orleans 38
|Championship
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 31
|Grant Four Tournament
|First Round
Mississinewa 44, Eastbrook 41
Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 21
|Hall of Fame Tournament
|First Round
Carmel 68, Martinsville 55
Zionsville 53, E. Chicago Central 51
|Hammond Noll Tournament
|Fifth Place
Gary West 59, Bowman Academy 32
|Third Place
Plainfield East, Ill. 73, Lighthouse CPA 58
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 75, Eastern (Greentown) 39
LaVille 43, Rensselaer 34
|Consolation
Rensselaer 52, Eastern (Greentown) 40
|Miami County Invitational
|Third Place
Caston 48, Maconaquah 42
|Noblesville Tournament
|First Round
Greensburg 58, Southport 56, OT
Noblesville 69, New Palestine 60
|Third Place
New Palestine 59, Southport 52
|North Central Classic
|First Round
Indpls N. Central 43, Hamilton Southeastern 38
Springboro, Ohio 54, New Albany 51
|Northridge Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Andrean 54, E. Noble 44
Northridge 66, Portage 42
Northridge 55, Andrean 30
Portage 67, E. Noble 36
|Pool B
Columbia City 48, S. Bend Adams 35
Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 35
Lake Central 42, NorthWood 27
NorthWood 59, Columbia City 44
|Southwestern Tournament
|First Round
Salem 57, McCutcheon 47
Scottsburg 40, Connersville 34
|Consolation
Connersville 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 35
|Quarterfinal
Charlestown 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
N. Harrison 38, Madison 29
|Semifinal
Scottsburg 66, Columbus East 19
|Summit Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 35
Ft. Wayne South 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55
|Tri Tournament
|First Round
Tri 62, S. Decatur 19
|Consolation
Daleville 42, S. Decatur 40
|Union City Invitational
|First Round
Adams Central 55, Wes-Del 49
Morristown 89, Cowan 42
N. Decatur 48, Liberty Christian 24
Union City 49, Blue River 46, OT
|Vincennes Rivet Tournament
|Seventh Place
Ev. Mater Dei 48, Lafayette Catholic 36
|Fifth Place
Terre Haute South 47, Western Boone 30
|Wabash County Tournament
|First Round
Northfield 61, Southwood 33
|Wapahani Tournament
|First Round
Alexandria 67, Milan 49
Wapahani 66, Centerville 33
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.
Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.
|Winter Tournament
|First Round
W. Central vs. Argos, ppd.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.