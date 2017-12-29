Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Indiana Math and Science Academy 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 45

Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 51, N. Vermillion 46

Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament Consolation

Bellmont 67, Lighthouse CPA 59

Indpls Scecina 76, Leo 65

Merrillville 51, Columbia City 36

Norwell 60, Whitko 53

Semifinal

Lake Central 63, New Haven 55

11th Place

Lighthouse CPA 78, Whitko 68

Ninth Place

Norwell 65, Bellmont 35

Columbus Christian Tournament Pool Play Pool B

Horizon Christian 51, Cannelton 48

Delphi Tournament First Round

N. Montgomery 72, Rossville 57

Highland Tournament Seventh Place

Whiting 77, Hammond Gavit 75, OT

Kankakee Valley Tournament First Round

Kankakee Valley 46, Eastern (Greentown) 44

Lakeland Christian Classic Fifth Place

Lakeland Christian 63, Noble-Whitley Home School 48

Lawrenceburg Tournament First Round

Centerville 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 47

Lawrenceburg 70, East Dayton Christian School, Ohio 26

Scott, Ky. 62, Triton Central 49

Union Co. 60, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 46

Consolation

Triton Central 93, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 26

Semifinal

Scott, Ky. 66, Centerville 42

Lebanon Tournament Consolation

Greenfield 86, Indpls Herron 52

Heritage Christian 47, Indpls International 32

Semifinal

Gary 21st Century 80, Lebanon 49

Michigan City Marquette 73, Kokomo 66

Seventh Place

Indpls International 79, Indpls Herron 66

Miami County Tournament Third Place

Caston 53, N. Miami 48

Monrovia Tournament First Round

Brown Co. 54, Bethesda Christian 45

Greenwood Christian 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 42

Indian Creek 59, N. Putnam 46

Monrovia 45, S. Putnam 30

N. Daviess Classic Consolation

Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38

North Central Classic

Ev. Bosse 66, Indpls N. Central 61

McCutcheon 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 59

North Daviess Classic Consolation

S. Knox 63, Clay City 50

North Decatur Tournament First Round

N. Decatur 58, Rising Sun 56, 2OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Yorktown 51

Perry-Spencer Classic First Round

Crawford Co. 55, Perry Central 40

Heritage Hills 71, N. Harrison 41

S. Spencer 60, Boonville 51

Tell City 46, Corydon 18

Richmond Tournament Consolation

Portage 49, Indpls Park Tudor 44

S. Bend Adams 66, Indpls HomeSchool 54

Shelbyville 61, Indpls Attucks 58

Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 63, Connersville 46

Indpls Tindley 63, Richmond 60

15th Place

Northwest HomeSchool 58, Seton Catholic 39

13th Place

Indpls Lighthouse South 64, Franklin Central 55

Ninth Place

Greensburg 84, S. Bend Adams 73

Fifth Place

Shelbyville 84, Portage 51

South Ripley Tournament First Round

E. Central 54, Northeastern 24

Hauser 70, Rock Creek Academy 54

Jennings Co. 77, Indpls Chatard 66, OT

Whiteland 67, S. Ripley 45

Springs Valley Tournament Pool Play Pool A

W. Washington 53, New Washington 20

Pool B

Paoli 84, Martinsville Tabernacle 45

Tri-West Tournament First Round

Beech Grove 50, New Palestine 42

Tri-West 57, Decatur Central 46

Third Place

Decatur Central 83, New Palestine 65

Championship

Beech Grove 46, Tri-West 44

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament First Round

Guerin Catholic 103, N. Knox 38

University 71, Eastern (Greene) 35

Wawasee Tournament First Round

S. Bend St. Joseph's 64, Northridge 53

Wawasee 52, Knox 44

Wheeler Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Morristown 87, Wheeler 55

Morristown 87, Union City 45

Pool B

Lake Station 52, Hobart 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benton Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio vs. Woodlan, ppd.

Tri-County vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.

Bi County Tournament First Round

Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walled Lake Central, Mich. 47, Greenwood Christian 36

Columbus North Tournament Consolation

Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32

Ev. North 47, Beech Grove 41

Semifinal

Center Grove 50, Mooresville 29

Northwestern 70, Columbus North 54

Fifth Place

Elkhart Central 40, Ev. North 32

Third Place

Mooresville 61, Columbus North 59, OT

Delphi Tournament First Round

Rossville 59, N. Montgomery 51

East Central Tournament Semifinal

Jeffersonville 55, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 32

S. Ripley 54, E. Central 47, 2OT

Seventh Place

Seymour 59, Rushville 46

Fifth Place

Hamilton Hts. 56, Richmond 34

Third Place

E. Central 34, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 31

Eastern Greene Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Danville 80, Eastern (Greene) 23

Danville 54, Trinity Lutheran 33

Trinity Lutheran 70, Eastern (Greene) 24

Pool B

Brownstown 59, Edgewood 34

Brownstown 57, N. Daviess 23

Edgewood 47, N. Daviess 32

Pool C

Paoli 51, Clay City 24

S. Knox 50, Clay City 40

Pool D

Forest Park 51, Riverton Parke 17

Owen Valley 59, Riverton Parke 16

Edinburgh Tournament First Round

Edinburgh 40, Orleans 37, OT

Jac-Cen-Del 59, New Washington 32

Consolation

New Washington 42, Orleans 38

Championship

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 31

Grant Four Tournament First Round

Mississinewa 44, Eastbrook 41

Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 21

Hall of Fame Tournament First Round

Carmel 68, Martinsville 55

Zionsville 53, E. Chicago Central 51

Hammond Noll Tournament Fifth Place

Gary West 59, Bowman Academy 32

Third Place

Plainfield East, Ill. 73, Lighthouse CPA 58

Kankakee Valley Tournament First Round

Kankakee Valley 75, Eastern (Greentown) 39

LaVille 43, Rensselaer 34

Consolation

Rensselaer 52, Eastern (Greentown) 40

Miami County Invitational Third Place

Caston 48, Maconaquah 42

Noblesville Tournament First Round

Greensburg 58, Southport 56, OT

Noblesville 69, New Palestine 60

Third Place

New Palestine 59, Southport 52

North Central Classic First Round

Indpls N. Central 43, Hamilton Southeastern 38

Springboro, Ohio 54, New Albany 51

Northridge Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Andrean 54, E. Noble 44

Northridge 66, Portage 42

Northridge 55, Andrean 30

Portage 67, E. Noble 36

Pool B

Columbia City 48, S. Bend Adams 35

Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 35

Lake Central 42, NorthWood 27

NorthWood 59, Columbia City 44

Southwestern Tournament First Round

Salem 57, McCutcheon 47

Scottsburg 40, Connersville 34

Consolation

Connersville 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 35

Quarterfinal

Charlestown 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

N. Harrison 38, Madison 29

Semifinal

Scottsburg 66, Columbus East 19

Summit Conference Tournament Semifinal

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 35

Ft. Wayne South 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55

Tri Tournament First Round

Tri 62, S. Decatur 19

Consolation

Daleville 42, S. Decatur 40

Union City Invitational First Round

Adams Central 55, Wes-Del 49

Morristown 89, Cowan 42

N. Decatur 48, Liberty Christian 24

Union City 49, Blue River 46, OT

Vincennes Rivet Tournament Seventh Place

Ev. Mater Dei 48, Lafayette Catholic 36

Fifth Place

Terre Haute South 47, Western Boone 30

Wabash County Tournament First Round

Northfield 61, Southwood 33

Wapahani Tournament First Round

Alexandria 67, Milan 49

Wapahani 66, Centerville 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Bi County Tournament First Round

Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.

Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.

Winter Tournament First Round

W. Central vs. Argos, ppd.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.