Portion of street shut down in La Center, KY due to structure fire

A structure fire has caused authorities to shut down Broadway between 4th Street and Highway 60 on Dec. 29, according to fire dispatch.

200 Block Broadway in La Center at Franks is shut down due to a structure fire. — Ballard County E911 (@ballarde911) December 30, 2017

The call came in around 7 p.m. It's unclear how long the portion of the road will be closed.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Heartland News for updates.

