Portion of street shut down in La Center, KY due to structure fi - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Portion of street shut down in La Center, KY due to structure fire

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LA CENTER, KY (KFVS) -

A structure fire has caused authorities to shut down Broadway between 4th Street and Highway 60 on Dec. 29, according to fire dispatch.

The call came in around 7 p.m. It's unclear how long the portion of the road will be closed.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly