Refuge for Women expands Student Program to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Refuge for Women is expanding their Student Prevention program to Louisville in 2018. The program will address dating violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and safe relationships for students in Jefferson and surrounding counties.

Refuge for Women will use funds from a grant to present training targeted at middle school and high school students to prevent human trafficking. The goal of the program is to help keep students safe.

The nonprofit hopes to help teens and students identify vulnerabilities that could lead to sexual exploitation, abuse and trafficking, Refuge for Women said in a press release.

They're also expanding to Jefferson County with a safe house, hopefully by 2018. Refuge for Women already operates a house in Lexington where victims of human trafficking can come for help and treatment.

Cara Starns, Refuge for Women's City Director in Louisville, said that what they've learned as they help victims is that to stop human trafficking, they need to reach people at a younger age.

