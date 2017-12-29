Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackford 76, Randolph Southern 54

Bluffton 63, Winchester 60

Brownsburg 89, Southport 44

Center Grove 66, Greenwood 51

Columbus East 50, Batesville 46

Eastern Hancock 69, Daleville 43

Eastside 41, W. Noble 40

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Brebeuf 49

Indpls Ritter 85, Speedway 56

Jasper 66, Ev. Central 52

Lafayette Harrison 73, Western Boone 36

Lapel 62, Sheridan 49

Liberty Christian 59, Indiana Deaf 39

Mitchell 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, OT

Morgan Twp. 71, N. Judson 51

Oldenburg 50, Franklin Co. 42

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Indiana Math and Science Academy 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 45

Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 51, N. Vermillion 46

Clinton Central Tournament First Round

Carroll (Flora) 45, Clinton Central 37

Clinton Prairie 81, Tri-Central 40

Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament Consolation

Bellmont 67, Lighthouse CPA 59

Indpls Scecina 76, Leo 65

Merrillville 51, Columbia City 36

Norwell 60, Whitko 53

Semifinal

Hamilton Southeastern 45, Huntington North 44

Lake Central 63, New Haven 55

11th Place

Lighthouse CPA 78, Whitko 68

Ninth Place

Norwell 65, Bellmont 35

Seventh Place

Leo 62, Columbia City 54

Fifth Place

Merrillville 61, Indpls Scecina 54

Third Place

Huntington North 63, New Haven 55, OT

Championship

Hamilton Southeastern 58, Lake Central 44

Columbus Christian Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Columbus Christian 60, Pleasant View Christian 45

Pool B

Horizon Christian 51, Cannelton 48

Delphi Tournament First Round

Delphi 64, N. Newton 38

N. Montgomery 72, Rossville 57

Forest Park Tournament Seventh Place

Milan 51, Eastern (Pekin) 35

Fifth Place

Salem 55, Tecumseh 54, OT

Third Place

Christian Academy 59, Lanesville 51

Championship

Forest Park 62, Southridge 54

Highland Tournament Seventh Place

Whiting 77, Hammond Gavit 75, OT

Fifth Place

S. Bend Washington 92, Hammond Morton 78

Third Place

Munster 56, Griffith 49

Championship

Andrean 66, Highland 57

Kankakee Valley Tournament First Round

Kankakee Valley 46, Eastern (Greentown) 44

LaVille 45, Rensselaer 40

Third Place

Rensselaer 66, Eastern (Greentown) 55

Lakeland Christian Classic Fifth Place

Lakeland Christian 63, Noble-Whitley Home School 48

Third Place

S. Bend Trinity 50, Granger Christian 23

Championship

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, Clinton Christian 27

Lawrenceburg Tournament First Round

Centerville 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 47

Lawrenceburg 70, East Dayton Christian School, Ohio 26

Scott, Ky. 62, Triton Central 49

Union Co. 60, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 46

Consolation

Triton Central 93, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 26

Semifinal

Lawrenceburg 53, Union Co. 35

Scott, Ky. 66, Centerville 42

Lebanon Tournament Consolation

Greenfield 86, Indpls Herron 52

Heritage Christian 47, Indpls International 32

Semifinal

Gary 21st Century 80, Lebanon 49

Michigan City Marquette 73, Kokomo 66

Seventh Place

Indpls International 79, Indpls Herron 66

Fifth Place

Heritage Christian 47, Greenfield 34

Third Place

Kokomo 52, Lebanon 46

Championship

Gary 21st Century 77, Michigan City Marquette 73

Miami County Tournament Third Place

Caston 53, N. Miami 48

Championship

Peru 35, Maconaquah 32

Monrovia Tournament First Round

Brown Co. 54, Bethesda Christian 45

Greenwood Christian 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 42

Indian Creek 59, N. Putnam 46

Monrovia 45, S. Putnam 30

Consolation

S. Putnam 50, Bethesda Christian 46

Southwestern (Shelby) 65, N. Putnam 55

Semifinal

Indian Creek 59, Greenwood Christian 55

Monrovia 44, Brown Co. 23

N. Daviess Classic Consolation

Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38

North Central Classic

Ev. Bosse 66, Indpls N. Central 61

McCutcheon 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 59

North Daviess Classic Consolation

Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38

S. Knox 63, Clay City 50

Semifinal

Barr-Reeve 37, Loogootee 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 75, Brownstown 65

North Decatur Tournament First Round

N. Decatur 58, Rising Sun 56, 2OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Yorktown 51

Third Place

Rising Sun 73, Yorktown 56

Championship

Southwestern (Hanover) 59, N. Decatur 39

NorthWood Tournament Consolation

S. Bend Clay 53, Edwardsburg, Mich. 52

Championship

NorthWood 63, Mishawaka 42

Perry-Spencer Classic First Round

Crawford Co. 55, Perry Central 40

Heritage Hills 71, N. Harrison 41

S. Spencer 60, Boonville 51

Tell City 46, Corydon 18

Consolation

Corydon 65, Perry Central 49

N. Harrison 63, Boonville 59

Semifinal

Crawford Co. 52, Tell City 46

Heritage Hills 71, S. Spencer 56

Richmond Tournament Consolation

Portage 49, Indpls Park Tudor 44

S. Bend Adams 66, Indpls HomeSchool 54

Shelbyville 61, Indpls Attucks 58

Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 63, Connersville 46

Indpls Tindley 63, Richmond 60

15th Place

Northwest HomeSchool 58, Seton Catholic 39

13th Place

Indpls Lighthouse South 64, Franklin Central 55

Ninth Place

Greensburg 84, S. Bend Adams 73

Seventh Place

Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Park Tudor 50

Fifth Place

Shelbyville 84, Portage 51

Third Place

Connersville 62, Richmond 33

Championship

Indpls Cathedral 64, Indpls Tindley 50

Silver Creek Tournament First Round

Clarksville 51, Charlestown 35

Silver Creek 49, Providence 29

South Ripley Tournament First Round

E. Central 54, Northeastern 24

Hauser 70, Rock Creek Academy 54

Jennings Co. 77, Indpls Chatard 66, OT

Whiteland 67, S. Ripley 45

Consolation

Indpls Chatard 85, S. Ripley 38

Northeastern 70, Rock Creek Academy 67

Semifinal

E. Central 57, Hauser 52

Whiteland 65, Jennings Co. 63

Third Place

W. Washington 50, Shoals 46

Springs Valley Tournament Pool Play Pool A

W. Washington 53, New Washington 20

Pool B

Paoli 84, Martinsville Tabernacle 45

Championship

Paoli 65, Springs Valley 63, OT

Summit Conference Tournament Semifinal

Ft. Wayne North 66, Homestead 58

Ft. Wayne South 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57

Tri-West Tournament First Round

Beech Grove 50, New Palestine 42

Tri-West 57, Decatur Central 46

Third Place

Decatur Central 83, New Palestine 65

Championship

Beech Grove 46, Tri-West 44

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament First Round

Guerin Catholic 103, N. Knox 38

Indpls Howe 84, Ev. Day 52

University 71, Eastern (Greene) 35

Vincennes 53, Central Christian 48

Wabash County Tournament First Round

Southwood 83, Northfield 47

Wabash 80, Manchester 72, 2OT

Wabash Valley Tournament Consolation

Terre Haute South 68, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 67

Third Place

Linton 65, Owen Valley 54

Championship

Edgewood 47, Terre Haute North 33

Wawasee Tournament First Round

S. Bend St. Joseph's 64, Northridge 53

Wawasee 52, Knox 44

Third Place

Northridge 60, Knox 45

Championship

S. Bend St. Joseph's 34, Wawasee 30

West Central Tournament First Round

Winamac 52, S. Central (Union Mills) 39

Wheeler Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Morristown 87, Wheeler 55

Morristown 87, Union City 45

Wheeler 76, Union City 51

Pool B

Hobart 56, Cambridge City 53

Lake Station 52, Hobart 49

Lake Station 55, Cambridge City 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benton Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio vs. Woodlan, ppd.

Tri-County vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.

Bi County Tournament First Round

Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.

Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Noble 44, Bremen 42

Greenwood 56, Howard City Tri-County, Mich. 38

Indpls Tindley 103, S. Bend Washington 41

Triton Central 63, Knightstown 28

Walled Lake Central, Mich. 47, Greenwood Christian 36

Washington 46, Southridge 17

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Benton Central 40, N. Vermillion 29

Columbus North Tournament Consolation

Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32

Ev. North 47, Beech Grove 41

Semifinal

Center Grove 50, Mooresville 29

Northwestern 70, Columbus North 54

Seventh Place

Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32

Fifth Place

Elkhart Central 40, Ev. North 32

Third Place

Mooresville 61, Columbus North 59, OT

Championship

Northwestern 48, Center Grove 37

Delphi Tournament First Round

Rossville 59, N. Montgomery 51

East Central Tournament Semifinal

Jeffersonville 55, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 32

S. Ripley 54, E. Central 47, 2OT

Seventh Place

Seymour 59, Rushville 46

Fifth Place

Hamilton Hts. 56, Richmond 34

Third Place

E. Central 34, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 31

Championship

Jeffersonville 61, S. Ripley 32

Eastern Greene Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Danville 80, Eastern (Greene) 23

Danville 54, Trinity Lutheran 33

Trinity Lutheran 70, Eastern (Greene) 24

Pool B

Brownstown 59, Edgewood 34

Brownstown 57, N. Daviess 23

Edgewood 47, N. Daviess 32

Pool C

Paoli 51, Clay City 24

S. Knox 50, Clay City 40

S. Knox 47, Paoli 46

Pool D

Forest Park 51, Riverton Parke 17

Owen Valley 59, Riverton Parke 16

Owen Valley 62, Forest Park 59

Edinburgh Tournament First Round

Edinburgh 40, Orleans 37, OT

Jac-Cen-Del 59, New Washington 32

Consolation

New Washington 42, Orleans 38

Championship

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 31

Grant Four Tournament First Round

Mississinewa 44, Eastbrook 41

Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 21

Third Place

Eastbrook 48, Madison-Grant 37

Championship

Oak Hill 57, Mississinewa 31

Hall of Fame Tournament First Round

Carmel 68, Martinsville 55

Zionsville 53, E. Chicago Central 51

Hammond Noll Tournament Fifth Place

Gary West 59, Bowman Academy 32

Third Place

Plainfield East, Ill. 73, Lighthouse CPA 58

Championship

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 85, Hammond Noll 55

Kankakee Valley Tournament First Round

Kankakee Valley 75, Eastern (Greentown) 39

LaVille 43, Rensselaer 34

Consolation

Rensselaer 52, Eastern (Greentown) 40

Championship

LaVille 42, Kankakee Valley 40

Lakeland Christian Tournament Fifth Place

Clinton Christian 44, S. Bend Trinity 33

Third Place

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66, Granger Christian 53

Championship

Kalamazoo Homeschool, Mich. 32, Lakeland Christian 31

Libertyville Tournament

Cary-Grove, Ill. 55, Indpls HomeSchool 32

Miami County Invitational Third Place

Caston 48, Maconaquah 42

Championship

N. Miami 49, Peru 32

Noblesville Tournament First Round

Greensburg 58, Southport 56, OT

Noblesville 69, New Palestine 60

Third Place

New Palestine 59, Southport 52

Championship

Noblesville 58, Greensburg 53

North Central Classic First Round

Indpls N. Central 43, Hamilton Southeastern 38

Springboro, Ohio 54, New Albany 51

Northridge Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Andrean 54, E. Noble 44

Northridge 66, Portage 42

Northridge 55, Andrean 30

Portage 67, E. Noble 36

Pool B

Columbia City 48, S. Bend Adams 35

Lake Central 42, NorthWood 27

Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 35

NorthWood 59, Columbia City 44

Southwestern Tournament First Round

Salem 57, McCutcheon 47

Scottsburg 40, Connersville 34

Consolation

Connersville 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 35

McCutcheon 45, Madison 30

Quarterfinal

Charlestown 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

N. Harrison 38, Madison 29

Semifinal

Fishers 55, Salem 49

Scottsburg 66, Columbus East 19

Summit Conference Tournament Semifinal

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 35

Ft. Wayne South 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55

Tri Tournament First Round

Tri 62, S. Decatur 19

Consolation

Daleville 42, S. Decatur 40

Championship

Tri 40, Sheridan 38

Union City Invitational First Round

Adams Central 55, Wes-Del 49

Morristown 89, Cowan 42

N. Decatur 48, Liberty Christian 24

Union City 49, Blue River 46, OT

Consolation

Blue River 59, Liberty Christian 58

Vincennes Rivet Tournament Seventh Place

Ev. Mater Dei 48, Lafayette Catholic 36

Fifth Place

Terre Haute South 47, Western Boone 30

Third Place

Eastern (Pekin) 39, Whiteland 37

Championship

Ev. Memorial 61, Vincennes Rivet 59, OT

Wabash County Tournament First Round

Northfield 61, Southwood 33

Wabash 42, Manchester 32

Wapahani Tournament First Round

Alexandria 67, Milan 49

Wapahani 66, Centerville 33

Third Place

Milan 53, Centerville 20

Championship

Wapahani 58, Alexandria 48

Winter Tournament First Round

Winamac 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Bi County Tournament First Round

Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.

Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.

Winter Tournament First Round

W. Central vs. Argos, ppd.

