Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Blackford 76, Randolph Southern 54
Bluffton 63, Winchester 60
Brownsburg 89, Southport 44
Center Grove 66, Greenwood 51
Columbus East 50, Batesville 46
Eastern Hancock 69, Daleville 43
Eastside 41, W. Noble 40
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Brebeuf 49
Indpls Ritter 85, Speedway 56
Jasper 66, Ev. Central 52
Lafayette Harrison 73, Western Boone 36
Lapel 62, Sheridan 49
Liberty Christian 59, Indiana Deaf 39
Mitchell 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56, OT
Morgan Twp. 71, N. Judson 51
Oldenburg 50, Franklin Co. 42
|Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Indiana Math and Science Academy 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 45
Villa Grove/Heritage, Ill. 51, N. Vermillion 46
|Clinton Central Tournament
|First Round
Carroll (Flora) 45, Clinton Central 37
Clinton Prairie 81, Tri-Central 40
|Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament
|Consolation
Bellmont 67, Lighthouse CPA 59
Indpls Scecina 76, Leo 65
Merrillville 51, Columbia City 36
Norwell 60, Whitko 53
|Semifinal
Hamilton Southeastern 45, Huntington North 44
Lake Central 63, New Haven 55
|11th Place
Lighthouse CPA 78, Whitko 68
|Ninth Place
Norwell 65, Bellmont 35
|Seventh Place
Leo 62, Columbia City 54
|Fifth Place
Merrillville 61, Indpls Scecina 54
|Third Place
Huntington North 63, New Haven 55, OT
|Championship
Hamilton Southeastern 58, Lake Central 44
|Columbus Christian Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus Christian 60, Pleasant View Christian 45
|Pool B
Horizon Christian 51, Cannelton 48
|Delphi Tournament
|First Round
Delphi 64, N. Newton 38
N. Montgomery 72, Rossville 57
|Forest Park Tournament
|Seventh Place
Milan 51, Eastern (Pekin) 35
|Fifth Place
Salem 55, Tecumseh 54, OT
|Third Place
Christian Academy 59, Lanesville 51
|Championship
Forest Park 62, Southridge 54
|Highland Tournament
|Seventh Place
Whiting 77, Hammond Gavit 75, OT
|Fifth Place
S. Bend Washington 92, Hammond Morton 78
|Third Place
Munster 56, Griffith 49
|Championship
Andrean 66, Highland 57
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 46, Eastern (Greentown) 44
LaVille 45, Rensselaer 40
|Third Place
Rensselaer 66, Eastern (Greentown) 55
|Lakeland Christian Classic
|Fifth Place
Lakeland Christian 63, Noble-Whitley Home School 48
|Third Place
S. Bend Trinity 50, Granger Christian 23
|Championship
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, Clinton Christian 27
|Lawrenceburg Tournament
|First Round
Centerville 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 47
Lawrenceburg 70, East Dayton Christian School, Ohio 26
Scott, Ky. 62, Triton Central 49
Union Co. 60, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 46
|Consolation
Triton Central 93, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey, Ohio 26
|Semifinal
Lawrenceburg 53, Union Co. 35
Scott, Ky. 66, Centerville 42
|Lebanon Tournament
|Consolation
Greenfield 86, Indpls Herron 52
Heritage Christian 47, Indpls International 32
|Semifinal
Gary 21st Century 80, Lebanon 49
Michigan City Marquette 73, Kokomo 66
|Seventh Place
Indpls International 79, Indpls Herron 66
|Fifth Place
Heritage Christian 47, Greenfield 34
|Third Place
Kokomo 52, Lebanon 46
|Championship
Gary 21st Century 77, Michigan City Marquette 73
|Miami County Tournament
|Third Place
Caston 53, N. Miami 48
|Championship
Peru 35, Maconaquah 32
|Monrovia Tournament
|First Round
Brown Co. 54, Bethesda Christian 45
Greenwood Christian 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 42
Indian Creek 59, N. Putnam 46
Monrovia 45, S. Putnam 30
|Consolation
S. Putnam 50, Bethesda Christian 46
Southwestern (Shelby) 65, N. Putnam 55
|Semifinal
Indian Creek 59, Greenwood Christian 55
Monrovia 44, Brown Co. 23
|N. Daviess Classic
|Consolation
Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38
|North Central Classic
Ev. Bosse 66, Indpls N. Central 61
McCutcheon 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 59
|North Daviess Classic
|Consolation
Pike Central 56, N. Daviess 38
S. Knox 63, Clay City 50
|Semifinal
Barr-Reeve 37, Loogootee 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 75, Brownstown 65
|North Decatur Tournament
|First Round
N. Decatur 58, Rising Sun 56, 2OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Yorktown 51
|Third Place
Rising Sun 73, Yorktown 56
|Championship
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, N. Decatur 39
|NorthWood Tournament
|Consolation
S. Bend Clay 53, Edwardsburg, Mich. 52
|Championship
NorthWood 63, Mishawaka 42
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|First Round
Crawford Co. 55, Perry Central 40
Heritage Hills 71, N. Harrison 41
S. Spencer 60, Boonville 51
Tell City 46, Corydon 18
|Consolation
Corydon 65, Perry Central 49
N. Harrison 63, Boonville 59
|Semifinal
Crawford Co. 52, Tell City 46
Heritage Hills 71, S. Spencer 56
|Richmond Tournament
|Consolation
Portage 49, Indpls Park Tudor 44
S. Bend Adams 66, Indpls HomeSchool 54
Shelbyville 61, Indpls Attucks 58
|Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 63, Connersville 46
Indpls Tindley 63, Richmond 60
|15th Place
Northwest HomeSchool 58, Seton Catholic 39
|13th Place
Indpls Lighthouse South 64, Franklin Central 55
|Ninth Place
Greensburg 84, S. Bend Adams 73
|Seventh Place
Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Park Tudor 50
|Fifth Place
Shelbyville 84, Portage 51
|Third Place
Connersville 62, Richmond 33
|Championship
Indpls Cathedral 64, Indpls Tindley 50
|Silver Creek Tournament
|First Round
Clarksville 51, Charlestown 35
Silver Creek 49, Providence 29
|South Ripley Tournament
|First Round
E. Central 54, Northeastern 24
Hauser 70, Rock Creek Academy 54
Jennings Co. 77, Indpls Chatard 66, OT
Whiteland 67, S. Ripley 45
|Consolation
Indpls Chatard 85, S. Ripley 38
Northeastern 70, Rock Creek Academy 67
|Semifinal
E. Central 57, Hauser 52
Whiteland 65, Jennings Co. 63
|Third Place
W. Washington 50, Shoals 46
|Springs Valley Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
W. Washington 53, New Washington 20
|Pool B
Paoli 84, Martinsville Tabernacle 45
|Championship
Paoli 65, Springs Valley 63, OT
|Summit Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Ft. Wayne North 66, Homestead 58
Ft. Wayne South 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57
|Tri-West Tournament
|First Round
Beech Grove 50, New Palestine 42
Tri-West 57, Decatur Central 46
|Third Place
Decatur Central 83, New Palestine 65
|Championship
Beech Grove 46, Tri-West 44
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|First Round
Guerin Catholic 103, N. Knox 38
Indpls Howe 84, Ev. Day 52
University 71, Eastern (Greene) 35
Vincennes 53, Central Christian 48
|Wabash County Tournament
|First Round
Southwood 83, Northfield 47
Wabash 80, Manchester 72, 2OT
|Wabash Valley Tournament
|Consolation
Terre Haute South 68, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 67
|Third Place
Linton 65, Owen Valley 54
|Championship
Edgewood 47, Terre Haute North 33
|Wawasee Tournament
|First Round
S. Bend St. Joseph's 64, Northridge 53
Wawasee 52, Knox 44
|Third Place
Northridge 60, Knox 45
|Championship
S. Bend St. Joseph's 34, Wawasee 30
|West Central Tournament
|First Round
Winamac 52, S. Central (Union Mills) 39
|Wheeler Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Morristown 87, Wheeler 55
Morristown 87, Union City 45
Wheeler 76, Union City 51
|Pool B
Hobart 56, Cambridge City 53
Lake Station 52, Hobart 49
Lake Station 55, Cambridge City 47
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benton Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio vs. Woodlan, ppd.
Tri-County vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.
Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble 44, Bremen 42
Greenwood 56, Howard City Tri-County, Mich. 38
Indpls Tindley 103, S. Bend Washington 41
Triton Central 63, Knightstown 28
Walled Lake Central, Mich. 47, Greenwood Christian 36
Washington 46, Southridge 17
|Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Benton Central 40, N. Vermillion 29
|Columbus North Tournament
|Consolation
Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32
Ev. North 47, Beech Grove 41
|Semifinal
Center Grove 50, Mooresville 29
Northwestern 70, Columbus North 54
|Seventh Place
Elkhart Central 35, Terre Haute North 32
|Fifth Place
Elkhart Central 40, Ev. North 32
|Third Place
Mooresville 61, Columbus North 59, OT
|Championship
Northwestern 48, Center Grove 37
|Delphi Tournament
|First Round
Rossville 59, N. Montgomery 51
|East Central Tournament
|Semifinal
Jeffersonville 55, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 32
S. Ripley 54, E. Central 47, 2OT
|Seventh Place
Seymour 59, Rushville 46
|Fifth Place
Hamilton Hts. 56, Richmond 34
|Third Place
E. Central 34, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 31
|Championship
Jeffersonville 61, S. Ripley 32
|Eastern Greene Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Danville 80, Eastern (Greene) 23
Danville 54, Trinity Lutheran 33
Trinity Lutheran 70, Eastern (Greene) 24
|Pool B
Brownstown 59, Edgewood 34
Brownstown 57, N. Daviess 23
Edgewood 47, N. Daviess 32
|Pool C
Paoli 51, Clay City 24
S. Knox 50, Clay City 40
S. Knox 47, Paoli 46
|Pool D
Forest Park 51, Riverton Parke 17
Owen Valley 59, Riverton Parke 16
Owen Valley 62, Forest Park 59
|Edinburgh Tournament
|First Round
Edinburgh 40, Orleans 37, OT
Jac-Cen-Del 59, New Washington 32
|Consolation
New Washington 42, Orleans 38
|Championship
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 31
|Grant Four Tournament
|First Round
Mississinewa 44, Eastbrook 41
Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 21
|Third Place
Eastbrook 48, Madison-Grant 37
|Championship
Oak Hill 57, Mississinewa 31
|Hall of Fame Tournament
|First Round
Carmel 68, Martinsville 55
Zionsville 53, E. Chicago Central 51
|Hammond Noll Tournament
|Fifth Place
Gary West 59, Bowman Academy 32
|Third Place
Plainfield East, Ill. 73, Lighthouse CPA 58
|Championship
Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 85, Hammond Noll 55
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 75, Eastern (Greentown) 39
LaVille 43, Rensselaer 34
|Consolation
Rensselaer 52, Eastern (Greentown) 40
|Championship
LaVille 42, Kankakee Valley 40
|Lakeland Christian Tournament
|Fifth Place
Clinton Christian 44, S. Bend Trinity 33
|Third Place
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66, Granger Christian 53
|Championship
Kalamazoo Homeschool, Mich. 32, Lakeland Christian 31
|Libertyville Tournament
Cary-Grove, Ill. 55, Indpls HomeSchool 32
|Miami County Invitational
|Third Place
Caston 48, Maconaquah 42
|Championship
N. Miami 49, Peru 32
|Noblesville Tournament
|First Round
Greensburg 58, Southport 56, OT
Noblesville 69, New Palestine 60
|Third Place
New Palestine 59, Southport 52
|Championship
Noblesville 58, Greensburg 53
|North Central Classic
|First Round
Indpls N. Central 43, Hamilton Southeastern 38
Springboro, Ohio 54, New Albany 51
|Northridge Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Andrean 54, E. Noble 44
Northridge 66, Portage 42
Northridge 55, Andrean 30
Portage 67, E. Noble 36
|Pool B
Columbia City 48, S. Bend Adams 35
Lake Central 42, NorthWood 27
Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 35
NorthWood 59, Columbia City 44
|Southwestern Tournament
|First Round
Salem 57, McCutcheon 47
Scottsburg 40, Connersville 34
|Consolation
Connersville 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 35
McCutcheon 45, Madison 30
|Quarterfinal
Charlestown 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
N. Harrison 38, Madison 29
|Semifinal
Fishers 55, Salem 49
Scottsburg 66, Columbus East 19
|Summit Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 35
Ft. Wayne South 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55
|Tri Tournament
|First Round
Tri 62, S. Decatur 19
|Consolation
Daleville 42, S. Decatur 40
|Championship
Tri 40, Sheridan 38
|Union City Invitational
|First Round
Adams Central 55, Wes-Del 49
Morristown 89, Cowan 42
N. Decatur 48, Liberty Christian 24
Union City 49, Blue River 46, OT
|Consolation
Blue River 59, Liberty Christian 58
|Vincennes Rivet Tournament
|Seventh Place
Ev. Mater Dei 48, Lafayette Catholic 36
|Fifth Place
Terre Haute South 47, Western Boone 30
|Third Place
Eastern (Pekin) 39, Whiteland 37
|Championship
Ev. Memorial 61, Vincennes Rivet 59, OT
|Wabash County Tournament
|First Round
Northfield 61, Southwood 33
Wabash 42, Manchester 32
|Wapahani Tournament
|First Round
Alexandria 67, Milan 49
Wapahani 66, Centerville 33
|Third Place
Milan 53, Centerville 20
|Championship
Wapahani 58, Alexandria 48
|Winter Tournament
|First Round
Winamac 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd. to Dec 30.
Seeger vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 30.
|Winter Tournament
|First Round
W. Central vs. Argos, ppd.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.