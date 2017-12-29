Saint Matthews Police respond to smash and grab robbery at jewelry store

Police were seen outside the store Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SAINT MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - Saint Matthews Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular jewelry store.

Jared the Galleria of Jewelry was hit just after 8 p.m. Friday. According to the store's website, they close at 9 p.m.

The store sits in front of Mall Saint Matthews, in a heavily traveled area of Shelbyville Road.

Police confirmed the robbers smashed jewelry cases, grabbing as much merchandise as they could. It's unclear how much they got away with.

Investigators say the suspects left in a white four-door sedan with damage on the passenger side, near the back of the car.

No injuries have been reported, despite the store being open at the time of the robbery.

