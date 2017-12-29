Ball State defeats Florida A&M 75-54 for 8th-straight win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ball State defeats Florida A&M 75-54 for 8th-straight win

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Tahjai Teague scored 16 points and Ball State defeated Florida A&M 75-54, winning its eighth straight in a final nonconference game Friday night.

Trey Moses scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4) and Tayler Persons scored 10 points with four assists.

Ball State held a 39-30 advantage on the boards and outscored Florida A&M 24-16 in the paint and 15-6 on second-chance points.

Desmond Williams scored 20 to lead the Aggies (1-15). Marcus Barham added 18 with three of the team's four 3-pointers.

Ball State drained 10 3-pointers with Jeremie Tyler going 3 for 3 from distance. Kyle Mallers and Sean Sellers hit two each.

The Cardinals win streak is their longest since winning ten in a row in the 1999-2000 season.

Florida A&M trailed 30-26 at halftime as Ball State made only eight field goals - six of them 3-pointers - in the first half before shooting 53 percent after the break.

