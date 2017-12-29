Fatal New Albany crash suspect charged in jail assault

By APRILE RICKERT

NEW ALBANY, IN (News and Tribune) - New charges have been filed for the suspect in a fatal October crash in New Albany.

Stevie Jarvis, 25, faces separate charges of battery and criminal organization activity, both level 6 felonies and a class B misdemeanor for criminal recklessness, for his alleged involvement in the attack of an inmate while in the Floyd County jail.

According to court records, on Nov. 13, Jarvis and three other males confronted the inmate after he returned from court, accusing him of being a snitch. The men, including the victim, are reported to be part of an organization known as the Gaylords and police learned through investigation that they were trying to "fix this issue internally."

Collin Pearson, 27, and Jeremy Babbs, 27, both face the same charges for the alleged attack, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department reported.

Jarvis is accused of hitting the victim in the face and attacking him until he fell onto a bunk, records show. He then continued to attack the victim, as all three men were said to be striking him in the face with their hands and feet.

The fight was stopped by another inmate and the victim treated by medical staff at the jail before being transported to Baptist Health Floyd for further treatment. Floyd County Sheriff's Department Capt. David Furman said the victim was treated and released back to the jail and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Gaylords, the gang which the suspects and victim are affiliated, is the largest in the Floyd County jail, and likely other area jails, Furman said.

"In any facility throughout the state, there are criminal gang organizations that are incarcerated," he said. "Just like on the street, they live together in the jail ... they have their bylaws, their beliefs, their way of taking care of things."

Floyd County has a gang specialist, an employee who is well-versed in lingo, tattoos and beliefs who works with the classification officer to get people housed where they need to be.

"We do have more than one gang housed in one block, but typically there's no problems as far as gang related fights between gangs," he said. "They really coincide pretty well inside the jail."

He said it's important for people to realize that inmates are not immune to more charges if they commit crimes while in jail.

"Any crime anybody commits in the jail, no matter how big or how small, we will charge them," Furman said.

Jarvis was arrested Oct. 18 on charges related to a separate case and questioned while in jail about the Oct. 8 single car crash that took the life of a female passenger, the News and Tribune previously reported.

On Oct. 24, charges were filed for a level 5 felony for leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a level 6 felony for leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury and a class A misdemeanor for driving while suspended.

For the charges related to the crash, Jarvis has a pretrial conference Jan. 10 with a jury trial scheduled for April 16.