#21 Northwestern holds off UK 24-23 in Music City Bowl

 (AP) - Northwestern has been playing sanctioned intercollegiate football games since 1882, but the Wildcats had never won consecutive bowl games until today.
    
Northwestern stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 37 seconds remaining to preserve a 24-23 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern finished 10-3 while Kentucky ended up 7-6.
    
The Wildcats concluded their second 10-win season in three years.
 

