Crews fight fire at Galt House

All rooms above the 21st floor were vacant at the time of the fire. (Source: Justin Hawkins/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews extinguished a fire early Saturday morning at the Galt House Hotel.

Officials said they were called to the Galt House shortly after 5 a.m. after smoke was reported on the twenty-third and twenty-fourth floors.

Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick said crews found flames coming out of a mechanical room on the 23rd floor. Galt House officials said sprinklers extinguished the fire. After the fire was out, Frederick said the next step was ventilating the hotel and checking for extensions and hot spots.

The old Galt House side of the hotel was affected by the fire, officials said. All rooms above the 21st floor were vacant at the time of the fire.

"Guests were evacuated while a safety inspection took place and have now been returned to their rooms safely and without incident," Galt House VP Management Supervisor Monica Edwards said. " All restaurants are open for business and all events will proceed as scheduled, including all New Year’s Eve festivities."

Thank you to the @loukyfire for their bravery and professionalism. We extend a sincere apology to any guest who was disturbed by this incident. There are no reported injuries. We encourage guests to stay in close contact with the front desk with any concerns they may have. — Galt House® Hotel (@GaltHouse) December 30, 2017

To future guests, everything is operating as usual and all your reservations will be honored. We are online to assist you with any questions or concerns. @wave3news @WHAS11 @WLKY — Galt House® Hotel (@GaltHouse) December 30, 2017

The fire was categorized as a two-alarm fire which means they firefighters called for extra equipment.

No injuries were reported

