U.S. Marshals ask for tips on whereabouts of Kenton County man

The U.S. Marshals are asking for tips on the whereabouts of a Kenton County man.

Shawn Houghlin, 37, is wanted on several felony warrants and has had prior arrests for drugs and probation violations.

He was last seen in Florence.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

