Bardstown police ask for help identifying potential burglars

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department. (Source: Bardstown PD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the people and car connected to a burglary.

Police said the people in question is linked to a theft from Goodwill's donation storage.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The vehicle involved has two silver speakers in the rear window and black racing stripes along the front of the car and on the roof-top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department 502-348-6811 at or email Officer Moore at robert.monroe@bardstownpolice.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.