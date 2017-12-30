Hillview police ask for help identifying alleged burglar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the person seen allegedly stealing on surveillance video.

The man has been captured on video stealing numerous items from the Price Less Food Mart over a period of days, Hillview Police said.

Police said he has been seen driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillview Police Station at 502-955-6808 between 8 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday or send them a message on Facebook.

