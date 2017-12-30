Hillview police ask for help identifying alleged burglar

The Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old Jacquline Allender in connection with the crash.More >>
The Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old Jacquline Allender in connection with the crash.More >>
Eltrevoog played for the University of Louisville from 1994 to 1997.More >>
Eltrevoog played for the University of Louisville from 1994 to 1997.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillview Police Department.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillview Police Department.More >>
Two Supermoons will be visible in January 2018.More >>
Two Supermoons will be visible in January 2018.More >>
No injuries were reported.More >>
No injuries were reported.More >>